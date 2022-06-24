Celtic role a 'no-brainer' for Kewell

Harry Kewell says joining fellow Australian Ange Postecoglou's backroom team at Celtic was a "no-brainer".

The former Liverpool and Leeds forward - sacked as Bernet boss last September - was appointed first-team coach by Celtic manager Postecoglou last week.

The 43-year-old is relishing the chance work under his countryman, who won the Premiership title and League Cup in his first year in charge last term.

"I was actually going for another interview for another job, and I thought it went really well, and I was looking forward to the call back," Kewell told Celtic TV.

"And in between that time, I got a call from the manager (Postecoglou), and the way he spoke to me, the way he presented the job, I said 'yes' straight away.

"I didn't even worry about the next part because I felt it was the opportunity for me to learn from... not only an Australian manager, but a great manager.

"He spoke very positively about how he's been monitoring me for a while, and I never knew that, so when he did speak to me about the ideas of what I can bring to the team, it was a no-brainer."

Kewell, who earned 58 caps for Australia, has also had spells in charge of Crawley, Notts County and Oldham.

He said: "I'm kind of blown away. I haven't been at a huge club for a while.

"I have strong ambitions, but I'm not going to go straight in there and go this, this and this - that's not me. I want to learn."