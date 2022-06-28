West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola says he "wanted to do everything to stay" at the club after a loan spell last season.

The 29-year-old Frenchman has completed a permanent move from Paris St-Germain and signed a four-year agreement with the club - which also includes an option for a fifth year.

Areola played 18 times for the Hammers last season - including 17 appearances in cup fixtures.

“The main thing is that I felt the love of the supporters last season," he told the club's official website. , external

"Something for me that is really important is to feel that I’m loved. I know that I have to do my job and to do everything to make them happy, and obviously also the team, my teammates, the staff and goalkeeping coach Xavi Valero as well.

"The vibe of last season was great, so I just wanted to do everything to stay here."