Anonymous: Give Ross Sinclair a chance in goal helped by Elliot Parish. No problem with manager and pleased with Liam Craig in coaching team. Players such as Shaun Rooney with his energy we will miss, and there are still some positions at midfield and defence to properly fill. Problem since 2014 is not scoring enough goals - like other teams we really need a couple of true goalscorers!

Perry: Our tactics are horrible. Our wingers don’t push forward in attack, we have lost our only goalscorer, replaced him with no-one and we sign an injury-prone player past his prime. Relegation struggle all year.

