Antonio Conte will “find a way” to fix Tottenham’s recent tendency to fall behind in matches.

That’s the view of the team on BBC Radio London’s The Far Post podcast.

Spurs have trailed in their last eight games in all competitions.

“The last thing you want to be on the back foot in any game,” former Charlton defender Steve Brown told The Far Post podcast.

“I’ve had seasons where we have not won away from home in seven or eight games. Alan Curbishley tried everything, taking us by train rather than going the night before, just to change something. Eventually we started winning. Spurs will sort that out.

“Trying to break down why it happens is almost impossible Why is a team falling behind that much? It is incredible.

“Conte will have sat in front of the analysis or have a team doing so pin-pointing what they can do better. There is a stat for everything now. I was at the training ground at Charlton the other day and it’s got to the point now where you can confuse yourself – you can forget the basics of everything because you have so much information.

“He will find a way to sort it out. The break may have done him good to watch the first half of games in trying to find a solution to it.”

