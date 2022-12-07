'Surreal how good Messi is' - Baccus cherishes World Cup adventure

Keanu Baccus says his introduction to Scottish football made him "ready" for the World Cup.

The midfielder, 24, joined St Mirren from Western Sydney Wanderers in the summer and has made 15 appearances for the Paisley side, scoring twice.

After making Australia's squad in Qatar, Baccus featured in all three group games - against France, Tunisia and Denmark - and started the last-16 defeat to Argentina.

"The last few months in Scotland have really made me ready for moments like that," Baccus said.

"I felt like I was ready and I felt like I've worked really hard for that moment. I didn't feel any nerves. I worked hard and did what I could. I did my best."

Lionel Messi scored in Argentina's 2-1 win against the Socceroos and Baccus says "it's surreal how good he actually is".

"I was trying to watch over my shoulder to see where he was and what he was doing all the time," Baccus added.

"A special player to watch. Amazing to play against him."