Manchester City defender Josh Wilson-Esbrand will spend the 2023-24 season on loan at Ligue 1 side Reims.

The 20-year-old made his City debut in a Carabao Cup win over Wycombe Wanderers in September 2021, and played against Sevilla and Copenhagen in the Champions League last term.

He spent the second half of the campaign at Coventry City, making 14 appearances as they reached the Championship play-off final.

Reims finished 11th in the French top flight last season.