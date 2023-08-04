Beale on his Rangers revamp, Sakala future & board backing

Michael Beale has been speaking to the media before Rangers start the new Premiership season at Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Here are the key points from the Ibrox boss:

  • Beale has "re-energised" the squad with nine summer signings and feels Rangers are now equipped for the coming years.

  • More new arrivals could be added and there will be further departures as Beale plans to "tighten" the squad.

  • Fashion Sakala looks set to exit - the striker is in talks with a Saudi club and isn't in Rangers' squad for the weekend.

  • Beale is "extremely satisfied" with the financial backing from the board.

  • He adds: "We have lowered the average age and we know need to let this team show their ambition, but we need to show it on the pitch now."

  • On competition for places, he says: "Whoever earns it will get to play. We will need everyone in the squad as we have a lot of matches in the schedule up to the international break."

  • Connor Goldson is in the squad after injury and new signing Jose Cifuentes has trained and is available, but Ridvan Yilmaz and Ben Davies are out.

SNS

