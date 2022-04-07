'Liverpool will be more worried' - your thoughts on Sunday's title showdown

All eyes will be on Etihad Stadium on Sunday as leaders Manchester City face second-placed Liverpool in the Premier League.

Only one point separates the sides with eight games remaining, so we have been asking how you are feeling prior to the game?

Here are some of your comments:

Andy: Really nervous about Sunday's game. I feel City need to go up a few gears as the last two wins have been really laboured and Liverpool don't seem to lose at the moment, but COME ON CITY!

Peter: Very tough game, the best two club teams in world football. Both teams will go for the win, City will dominate possession 60/40, Liverpool have to win, but a draw still gives City the slightest advantage. 2-1 City.

Andy: Liverpool will be more worried than City. 3-1 to the champions!

Boahen: I think City will win against Liverpool.

Anon: With a bit of luck will have full squad to pick from and the class will show through in a difficult game. But it's not the be all to the season, plenty of points to be won or lost for both teams.

