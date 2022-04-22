Crystal Palace v Leeds: What does the form show?

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their past five home league games against Leeds (W3 D2), winning this exact fixture 4-1 last season.

Leeds have won their past two league games against Palace, though both have been at Elland Road. They’re looking to complete their first league double over the Eagles since 1994-95, while they’ve never won three consecutively against them before.

The Eagles are unbeaten in their four Premier League games on Monday this season (W1 D3). They last won consecutive top-flight Monday matches in January 2005.