Liverpool v Everton: Team news
- Published
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the Merseyside derby.
Roberto Firmino is the only doubt as he attempts to overcome a minor foot injury sustained in the FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City.
Everton will be without striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin who remains sidelined with an ongoing thigh issue.
Donny van de Beek has a groin problem while Andre Gomes is also out with an unspecified knock.
Andros Townsend, Tom Davies and Nathan Patterson are all long-term absentees.
Pick your Liverpool team to face Everton