Liverpool v Everton: Team news

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the Merseyside derby.

Roberto Firmino is the only doubt as he attempts to overcome a minor foot injury sustained in the FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City.

Everton will be without striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin who remains sidelined with an ongoing thigh issue.

Donny van de Beek has a groin problem while Andre Gomes is also out with an unspecified knock.

Andros Townsend, Tom Davies and Nathan Patterson are all long-term absentees.

Pick your Liverpool team to face Everton

Who makes your Toffees XI?