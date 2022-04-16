Hearts 2-1 Hibs: What did we learn?

By Colin Moffat at Hampden Park

Hearts were nowhere near their best as aggressive Hibs knocked them off their stride but they produced two top-class finishes and then dug in to book their place in the final.

Mounting injuries will be a concern for head coach Robbie Neilson, who is already without Michael Smith and John Souttar and midfielder Beni Baningime, but he can focus on what has been a fantastic season, wrapping up third place on returning to the top flight, with a return visit to Hampden next month.

This was Hibs' last chance to rescue what has been a miserable campaign and, while there was much to admire about their spirit, cooler heads were required and there remains a significant disconnect between midfield and attack.