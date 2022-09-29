Jack Stephens is pleased with how he has settled in at Bournemouth and says his job now is to establish himself in the first team.

T﻿he 28-year-old signed on a season-long loan from Southampton on the eve of the transfer deadline and made his debut off the bench in the final moments at Newcastle last time out.

"﻿We've had some really good results and it's always difficult to break into a team doing well," he told BBC Radio Solent. "But it's a challenge I think I've taken in my stride.

"﻿Hopefully I can break into the team at some point and then it's up to me to keep my place."

S﻿tephens brings a healthy dose of Premier League experience to the Cherries dressing room after 11 and a half years at their south-coast neighbours.

"﻿I want to chip in where I can with experience and advice," he said. "But obviously the main thing is to try to help the team on the pitch."

H﻿e put that to the test in bagging his first 90 minutes of the season when playing for Bournemouth's development squad during the international break and scoring a fine goal stepping out from defence.

"﻿That was just a bit of instinct," he laughed. "It's not my job to score too many but it's important if I can chip in where I can."