Stephens ready to 'chip in' at Bournemouth
Jack Stephens is pleased with how he has settled in at Bournemouth and says his job now is to establish himself in the first team.
The 28-year-old signed on a season-long loan from Southampton on the eve of the transfer deadline and made his debut off the bench in the final moments at Newcastle last time out.
"We've had some really good results and it's always difficult to break into a team doing well," he told BBC Radio Solent. "But it's a challenge I think I've taken in my stride.
"Hopefully I can break into the team at some point and then it's up to me to keep my place."
Stephens brings a healthy dose of Premier League experience to the Cherries dressing room after 11 and a half years at their south-coast neighbours.
"I want to chip in where I can with experience and advice," he said. "But obviously the main thing is to try to help the team on the pitch."
He put that to the test in bagging his first 90 minutes of the season when playing for Bournemouth's development squad during the international break and scoring a fine goal stepping out from defence.
"That was just a bit of instinct," he laughed. "It's not my job to score too many but it's important if I can chip in where I can."