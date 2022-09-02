Manchester City have had a "wonderful window", according to their former midfielder Michael Brown.

Pep Guardiola has brought in the likes of Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Manuel Akanji this summer - and Brown believes all three will have a positive impact.

Speaking on a special live edition of The Football News Show, Brown said: "Kalvin Phillips is a player who hasn’t got going - the fans haven’t seen him - but he is a great addition and going to get better and better.

"[Sergio] Gomez has come in at the full-back position and they also have another centre-back, which is an area - with [Aymeric] Laporte out, [Nathan] Ake taking that injury and John Stones just getting up to speed - they felt was right to improve.

"An international centre-back for £15m sounds like good business to me. He might not always be first choice, but it's a wonderful window.

"Everybody wanted to come to Manchester City."