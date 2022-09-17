Midfielder Charlie McCann, 20, makes his first league start for Rangers, while Leon King, 18, is in central defence and Antonio Colak returns to lead the line after being benched for Wednesday's 3-0 Champions League loss to Napoli.

Alfredo Morelos, James Sands and Steven Davis are the men making way.

Veteran striker Steven Fletcher is missing from the Dundee United squad and his place goes to former Ibrox winger Glenn Middleton.