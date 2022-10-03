A﻿fter his goal of the season contender in Saturday's win over Fulham, Miguel Almiron has been picked in Garth Crooks' team of the week.

"﻿The travelling Newcastle fans must have loved every minute of this match. Goals flying in all over the place and a team full of players desperately wanting to be in the side under Eddie Howe.

"Their win over Fulham was helped by the reckless and needless tackle by Nathaniel Chalobah on Sean Longstaff. Why players in the modern era commit themselves to tackles they are not guaranteed to win is really poor decision-making, and Chalobah and Fulham paid the price.

"As for Miguel Almiron and the Newcastle fans, they are having the time of their lives. Playing like this Newcastle are capable of a top-six finish."

F﻿ind out who else made Garth's team of the week here