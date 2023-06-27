Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is the subject of a three-way transfer battle between Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal - so where should he end up?

The 21-year-old Ecuador international has become one of the most highly-rated players in his role in the Premier League, helping Albion to qualify for next season's Europa League.

Chelsea tried to sign Caicedo in January, reportedly having a bid of £55m rejected, when Graham Potter - the manager who brought him to England - was in charge of the Blues.

There are a lot of midfield changes going on at Stamford Bridge this summer under new boss Mauricio Pochettino.

They are set to sell Mateo Kovacic to Manchester City for £30m, N'Golo Kante is leaving for Al-Ittihad as a free agent, Denis Zakaria's loan spell from Juventus is over and Ruben Loftus-Cheek is close to moving to AC Milan.

Attacking midfielder Kai Havertz is close to joining Arsenal, while Manchester United are trying to sign Mason Mount.

BBC Sport reporter Alex Howell said: "With Kovacic and Kante leaving and Mount the subject of long-term interest from Manchester United, Caicedo could be the ready-made Premier League quality player the Blues need to come in."

Caicedo would feature alongside £107m British-record signing Enzo Fernandez if he did join Chelsea.

How good is Caicedo? And where might he end up this summer? Read more here