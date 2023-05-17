Liverpool have confirmed that James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita will all leave the club at the end of the season.

They were all part of the side that won the Champions League in 2019 and Premier League in 2019-20, with all four player's contracts expire this summer.

The quartet have 965 appearances and 166 goals between them, but what are your best memories of them in a Liverpool shirt?

Who would you like to see replace them? Are there any standout names Jurgen Klopp should move for this summer?

Have your say here