Brighton's biggest disappointment this season

Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls, external

We are having the most amazing season, consistently in the top 10 and fighting for a place in Europe. Who would have thought that?!

It is very difficult to find any disappointment. If I was asked that question earlier in the season, I would have said the departure of Graham Potter, his staff and later Leandro Trossard.

But now, with the way we have been playing under Roberto de Zerbi, there have not been many, if any, disappointments. Even if I look at the players, I can’t fault them - well, not enough to include them in this!

If pushed, I would say our biggest disappointment has to be losing on penalties in the FA Cup semi-final.

Gutting - absolutely gutting. And no, I’m not blaming Solly March.

We played an absolutely blinding game and should have scored and won. I think Manchester City were hoping to play us in the final.

This is an amazing Brighton team, who - whatever they do - don't surprise me any more.

Europe watch out - we’re knocking on the door and want to come in.

