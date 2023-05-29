Following the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as Chelsea's new head coach, we asked you to have your say on what three things you think the former Tottenham boss needs to do first in his new role.

Here are a selection of your comments:

Swerve: I think appointing Poch could be a masterstroke, provided that a) he gets the control and influence he would need and b) Boehly and the hierarchy give him the time to mould this dysfunctional squad into something new. Getting Kane would be a massive coup as we need a proven striker. Also keep Mount and Kovacic, recall Mendy and get another decent centre-half.

Patrick: 1. Trim first team squad to no more than 24 players. 2. Determine who will spearhead the attack, whether it be Lukaku (who apparently doesn't want to play for Chelsea any more) or someone else (any transfers must be done quickly) 3. Get buy-in from players for any new or modified system of play and become proficient in it.

Kevin: First is to convince Mason Mount that he is a vital part of the squad and get the owners to give him a contract he deserves. Second, find a goalkeeper and striker to sign. Third is to get rid of the deadwood and build on a young hungry squad.

David: Reduce squad size down to 26 quality players. Create an identity - a style of play that is attractive and effective. Bring back the fun, Stamford Bridge has been miserable this year.

Lukas: 1) Get rid of players who simply aren't up to scratch. 2) Get a technical director in and ensure everyone knows their roles, responsibilities and boundaries. 3) Get two quality forwards in (we've never properly replaced Drogba and yet we still want to play in the same formation). 4) Instil a winning attitude - too many players are coasting.

Karl: 1. Get the fans onside. Not just because he's ex of Spurs, but a more exciting, attacking style in which the players look like they're giving 100% will help unite the club and fans once more. 2. Quickly decide if Lukaku's Chelsea career can be salvaged or if we need a new striker. 3. Blend youth/experience -too much reliance on youth could backfire.