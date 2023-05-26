Toney betting breaches explained

The Football Association has published a detailed explanation of the 232 betting rule breaches committed by Brentford striker Ivan Toney, leading to an eight-month ban.

Toney was diagnosed with a gambling addiction, which led to his ban being cut from 11 months.

Here is a breakdown of his breaches:

  • Of the 232 bets, 126 were on matches in a competition the team Toney was playing for at the time were eligible in during that season.

  • 29 of those bets involved a club Toney was representing.

  • Toney bet on his own team to win 16 times in 15 different matches of which he played 11.

  • Toney also made 13 bets on his own team to lose seven matches between 22 August 2017 and 3 March 2018. He didn’t play in these matches.

  • Of the 13 bets, 11 were against Newcastle while he was on loan at another club. The others were on a game between Wigan, who he was playing for at the time, and Aston Villa.

  • 15 bets were on Toney to score in nine different games in which he played. All were initiated at a time when it would not be public knowledge whether he was playing or not.

