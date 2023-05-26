The Football Association has published a detailed explanation of the 232 betting rule breaches committed by Brentford striker Ivan Toney, leading to an eight-month ban.

Toney was diagnosed with a gambling addiction, which led to his ban being cut from 11 months.

Here is a breakdown of his breaches:

Of the 232 bets, 126 were on matches in a competition the team Toney was playing for at the time were eligible in during that season.

29 of those bets involved a club Toney was representing.

Toney bet on his own team to win 16 times in 15 different matches of which he played 11.

Toney also made 13 bets on his own team to lose seven matches between 22 August 2017 and 3 March 2018. He didn’t play in these matches.

Of the 13 bets, 11 were against Newcastle while he was on loan at another club. The others were on a game between Wigan, who he was playing for at the time, and Aston Villa.

15 bets were on Toney to score in nine different games in which he played. All were initiated at a time when it would not be public knowledge whether he was playing or not.

