Celtic will adopt 'siege mentality' at Ibrox, says McGregor

Celtic captain Callum McGregor has vowed there will be no let-up from his side after clinching the title as they prepare to adopt a “siege mentality” at Ibrox on Saturday.

McGregor admits it is a “big incentive” to complete the season unbeaten in Old Firm derbies, with Celtic having won four of the five meetings with Rangers so far.

Ange Postecoglou’s men will have to do without the backing of their away fans in the weekend showdown and McGregor - nominated for PFA Scotland player of the year along with team-mates Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi - says they must show their mettle.

“It’s brilliant to go there as champions,” said the midfielder. “We did it with four games to spare which is excellent, really strong season, but the next challenge is can we go there and got a positive result? That’s what our full focus will be on.

“There’s good personality in the group as well and we have to show that. We have to go there and be brave and play our football.

"In terms of the crowd situation everybody will be against us, we won’t have any supporters in, so we have to go in with a siege mentality and give everything we can to get a positive result.

“These games are always important throughout the course of every season. We’ve been really strong in this fixture up until now and we go there as champions with a bit of confidence behind us.

"But we don’t’ take for granted how difficult the game is going to be. Full house for them and we have to try to impose ourselves. We’ll take confidence from the results we’ve had, but if we don’t turn up and don’t gfive our maximum we can’t expect anything.

“It’s the same message for us, we approach the next game at the absolute maximum level we can produce.”