Jess Furness, Her Game Too

Leeds United's biggest disappointment this season has been... this season!

We're fighting to stay in the Premier League, have been under four different managers in the past three months, and the football has just mostly not been a pleasure to watch at all.

It has been very underwhelming, to say the least. I really thought that the turning point would come in January after signing Max Wober, Georginio Rutter and Weston McKennie in the transfer window, but here we are sitting in 19th place.

I will be gutted if we go down, but I do ultimately believe we deserve it, unfortunately. Let's hope it doesn't take another 16 years to come back up though if we do!

