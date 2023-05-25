'I've loved my time at St Johnstone' - Matthews' farewell message

Goalkeeper Remi Matthews has thanked St Johnstone and the supporters for “an experience I will never forget” after his season-long loan from Crystal Palace ended.

The 29-year-old has returned to the Premier League club after picking up a hamstring injury.

"I've absolutely loved my time at St Johnstone," Matthews said.

"It's been great for me on the pitch getting to play 35 games. I came here to get game time and I have managed to do that to, what I feel, a good standard.

"I am so relieved to be able to leave the club with their safety secured. I may have only been on loan but I knew how much it meant to everyone and to myself, so I'm delighted to maintain Saints' top-flight status. St Johnstone are a top-flight club without a shadow of a doubt.

"I'm gutted I won't be able to get to say a proper goodbye to the fans but it's time to go home and spend some quality time with my family who, unfortunately, I haven't seen much this year.

"I just want everyone to know how much I appreciate the love and support you gave me this season.”