Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls, external

Jason Steele

Steele has always been in the background and reserve goalkeeper behind Robert Sanchez, playing mainly in cup games to give the number one a rest. But since there has been a swap - wow, what an amazing player. Yes, he's made mistakes, but so did Sanchez. He has made some brilliant saves and deserves to be nominated.

Julio Enciso

Enciso is a little dynamo, causing the opposition confusion and running rings around them. Every now and then he finds the back of the net, but it's pure class from him every game. He puts so, so much into any match and he's not afraid to tackle bigger players! I have grown to like him more and more each game, and he seems to get better and better every time he's on the pitch.

Alexis Mac Allister

I had to add him to this list - our very own World Cup winner. I'm sure over the summer there will be interest for him in the transfer market. The club, no doubt, have put a huge price on his head. He is an amazing player and can be found all over midfield as well as further forward. He can dominate the top of the box and catch the defence off guard.

Moises Caicedo

What a brilliant midfielder he has become. It's a pleasure to watch him play again and again. He just seems to be in the right place at the right time! Even the opposition find him difficult to deal with - he can, and will, be all over a player, eager to win the ball back and punch it forward towards the box.

Pick your 2022-23 Brighton player of the season from our fan choices here