Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Julen Lopetegui has spoken to the media before of Wolves' final home game of the season against Everton.

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

Asked if he has chosen between goalkeepers Jose Sa and Dan Bentley, he said: "I have decided but I am not saying. Good try."

Insisting Wolves will be fighting for points despite being safe already: "If we were fighting to get out, we would want other teams to do well. Saturday is a chance for us to finish well in front of our fans."

On whether he thought Wolves would be in this position ahead of his first game in charge against Everton on Boxing Day when they were bottom: "It seems a long time ago. At that time, it was difficult to imagine we are going to be out three games before."

On the future of Ryan Giles, who spent the season on loan at Middlesbrough: "We are not going to talk now about next season. We will see what players stay with us."

