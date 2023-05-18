Sheikh Jassim's improved offer to buy Manchester United is a "counter-punch" to Sir Jim Ratcliffe's own bid - which reportedly valued the club higher than the Qatari group.

This is the view of BBC economics editor Faisal Islam, speaking on the latest episode of BBC Sounds' How to Buy a Football Club podcast.

The new offer of close to £5bn is for 100% of the club, whereas the proposal from Ratcliffe and his Ineos group for partial ownership would allow co-chairmen Joel and Avram Glazer to retain some involvement.

Islam said: "What's happened is finally after a long, slow process, we finally get to the denouement of this which is (Jim) Ratcliffe has put in a bid that has forced the Qataris to go as high as we imagine the Glazers had been expecting.

"If the Qataris had assumed 'Jim Ratcliffe can't really compete with us' - they had that answered last week and have now come back with their counter-punch."

Both parties made 'final' third bids at the end of April before Sheikh Jassim's improved offer on Tuesday.

Islam added: "The question now is do the Glazers believe it is really the final offer?"

