Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Sunday's Premier League game against West Ham United.

Here are the key lines from the Manchester City boss:

He responded to claims his players lacked personality against Real Madrid: "Former players like Berbatov, Evra, they weren’t there - and I didn’t see that kind of personality when we destroyed them at United."

Guardiola talked about Aymeric Laporte's injury: "Only on the day of the game will we be able to decide the availability of the players."

He discussed the quality of Sunday's opponents: "West Ham have had an extraordinary last few seasons. They are so strong in many departments, are a top side and it will be a difficult game."

On Bernardo Silva not being a Player of the Year nominee: "There are lot of players in every club who play well. I didn’t speak to Bernardo. Everyone would love it and think it was nice if he was one, but knowing him I think he’ll sleep well, not a problem."

