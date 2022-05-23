Liverpool 3-1 Wolves: Pick of the stats
- Published
Liverpool finished on 92 points, the second-highest total by a side that did not win the English title, behind only their own 97 in 2018-19.
The Reds gained 20 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season, more than any other side.
Pedro Neto scored Wolves’ third-earliest ever Premier League goal (02:11), behind only Jody Craddock’s strike v Bolton in December 2009 (02:05) and Matt Jarvis’ goal v Blackpool in February 2011 (01:56).
Sadio Mane has scored six goals on the final day of a Premier League season for Liverpool, the most of any player for the club. Three of those have come against Wolves.