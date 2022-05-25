'There is no space or strength to look forward yet - only to celebrate and rest'

Guillem Balague, European football expert

It is no exaggeration to say Pep Guardiola has transformed football. But what is perhaps less discussed is how English football has changed Guardiola.

The methods honed at Barcelona and Bayern Munich have evolved, and will continue to do so following the signing of Erling Haaland. That deal alone says a lot about how Manchester City's manager has adapted his footballing vision over the past six years.

For City, the Norwegian's arrival is a sign Guardiola is ready for the next chapter in what is fast becoming a dynasty.

The manager's long-term future is far from certain but he has relished life in Manchester and, despite arriving as arguably the pre-eminent coach of his generation, he has had to adapt to his new surroundings and English football has made him change some of his own views.

As a perfectionist, Guardiola has focused on eradicating flaws in City's game this season. One of the main areas where he has worked hardest over the past year, and with the greatest success, has been on set-pieces at both ends of the pitch.

In 2021-22, Manchester City have conceded just one goal from such scenarios in the Premier League - a corner against Aston Villa in December - and scored 21 at the other end from dead-ball situations.

One thing Guardiola has come to appreciate over the past six years is that the pressure put on teams by fans in England is unlike anywhere else in the world and how you deal with it ultimately defines you.

In moments such as these, it is possible that there is nothing that can be done to stop a change of dynamic. The Real Madrid game in the Champions League semi-final was a case in point - if one of the six chances City had at Etihad Stadium, or one of the two Grealish had late on at the Bernabeu, had been converted, the story would have been different.

He knows that winning the Champions League would be the cherry on top of the cake and is also aware that getting the best out of the same - or similar - group of players gets harder and harder every year. Maybe obtaining the 'precious title' (Lionel Messi's words) will be done by the next manager using the foundations he has put in place.

But for now, he isn't talking about that. Right now, there is no space or strength to look forward just yet. Only to celebrate and rest.

