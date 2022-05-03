Brentford's four-game unbeaten run may have come to an end against Manchester United on Monday, but their upturn in form has coincided with Christian Eriksen's prominent role in the team.

The midfielder scored in the 4-1 win against Chelsea and has been involved in almost all of the best attacking moments for his side in recent weeks.

Bees boss Thomas Frank said after the match at Old Trafford that there is a "very good chance" the Denmark international will stay at the club next season.

