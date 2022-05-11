Transfer news: Newcastle contact Coutinho

Newcastle United have made contact with Philippe Coutinho in a bid to beat Aston Villa to the signing of the 29-year-old Brazil attacking midfielder on a permanent deal from Barcelona. (Goal), external

The Magpies are also interested in signing Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, but Napoli want least 100m euros (£85.5m) for the 23-year-old. (Calciomercato, via Football Italia), external

