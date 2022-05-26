Transfer news: Arsenal interested in re-signing Gnabry

Arsenal are keeping an eye on Alvaro Morata's situation. The Spain striker, 29, has spent the season on loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid. (Tuttosport - in Italian), external

Gunners target Tammy Abraham says he is "more than happy" at Roma but the 24-year-old England striker has refused to rule out a return to the Premier League this summer. (Metro), external

Arsenal are also interested in re-signing Germany winger Serge Gnabry from Bayern Munich but are unable to afford the 26-year-old this summer. (Christian Falk), external

Meanwhile, Arsenal have offered striker Eddie Nketiah a final contract offer - and there is a growing feeling he will sign to stay on beyond his current deal, which runs out in the summer. (Mail), external

