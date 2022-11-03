Nottingham Forest: Ben Dore, Dore on Tour, external

Five years ago, Steve Cooper achieved something no England international manager had done in more than 50 years at any level - he won the World Cup.

It may have been with the under-17 side, but that success - with stars like Phil Foden in his team - suggested a strong managerial future lay ahead for him in the Premier League. Admittedly, he is still finding his feet at this level at the moment.

Thomas Frank, meanwhile, has gone about his rise in more modest terms. That said, in taking an unfashionable side like Brentford to a comfortable mid-table finish last season and looking promising again this term, he has shown what it takes to achieve a bigger role.

Can Brentford finish in the top six in the next 18 months? Probably not, but I wouldn't bet against their manager being there in some capacity. My conclusion then... Frank to get the big job sooner than Cooper.

Brentford: Ian Westbrook, Beesotted podcast, external

Thomas Frank definitely has the talent, personality, man-management skills and will to succeed for a 'big-six' club.

He is only the second manager to take Brentford into the top flight - and that was achieved despite losing a play-off final 12 months earlier and the subsequent sale of key players Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma.

Frank pipped Cooper's Swansea to that promotion and his track record suggests he is likely to beat him to a top-six job too.

The Dane is reactive, sometimes changing formations mid-match, and both last season and this his substitutions have turned games in the Bees' favour.

Brentford's unique set-up means when a manager leaves their successor slots in seamlessly. Other bosses who have decided to move on have found that working at other clubs has not always been as successful or straightforward.

Personally I hope, and believe, that Frank will be with Brentford for many years. I think when he does eventually leave, it will be to take a break from football or manage the Denmark national team.

