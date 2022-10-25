Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

What a month it has been for Eddie Howe's black-and-white army. Taking 13 points from a possible 15. Seven games unbeaten. 10 goals conceded all season. Fourth in the league.

The Toon Army are in absolute dreamland right now - sitting in the Champions League spots just over a year since the takeover. By comparison, this time last season they were bottom of the table and still without a win. Newcastle are now competing with and beating the biggest clubs in the Premier League - and doing so without a fully fit squad!

Of course, we're only 12 games in so there is a long campaign ahead for the Magpies. But if their rich vein of form continues in the remaining three league matches before the World Cup break, imagine the club sitting in the top four when club football returns on Boxing Day, heading into the January transfer window with the backing of the richest owners in the world...

Very exciting times in the present, and also in the future for Newcastle United, because the gatecrashing of the 'big six' is looking more and more likely as the season goes on.