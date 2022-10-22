Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We played a good game against one of the most of the important teams in the Premier League, Europe and the world - but we lost.

"I think in the first half we were a little afraid and then the second half maybe we changed the mentality. The players wanted to score a goal and open the game.

"We had a chance to score for 2-2 but in the second half we played very, very well."

On whether the VAR decision to give a penalty to Manchester City, from which they scored their second goal, was correct: "I don't know. My job is not to analyse the referee. I'm not happy but I don't want to speak too much about the referee, the decision or VAR.

"I want to analyse my team and the quality of my team. I believe if we continue to play in this level we will win many games."