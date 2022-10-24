West Ham pair Maxwel Cornet and Craig Dawson have an outside chance of featuring on Monday.

Cornet is training after a calf problem and Dawson is hoping to recover in time from a dead leg. The game is likely to come too soon for Lucas Paqueta.

Bournemouth have no fresh injury concerns, with club captain Lloyd Kelly still ruled out with an ankle problem.

David Brooks' eagerly awaited return is a few weeks away as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

