T﻿ynecastle will stage the SWPL Cup final on Sunday, 11 December.

T﻿he semi-final draw has pitted Spartans at home to Rangers, while Hibs visit Glasgow City in the other tie. Both are to be played on 6 November.

Hearts' stadium has hosted the last two Women's Scottish Cup finals, and club CEO Andrew McKinlay said: “Tynecastle is known across the country as being one of the top venues for atmosphere.

"We hope that everyone associated with this match has an experience to remember."