After a summer of redevelopment work, Kenilworth Road will stage a Premier League fixture for the first time on Friday - and Luton Town manager Rob Edwards is hugely excited to play in front of a full home crowd against West Ham United.

Edwards told BBC Three Counties Radio: "You know, I know and everyone connected to the club knows what's coming on Friday and I want to hear it.

"We've got to bring the football side, but judging what the fans have been like away from home, I can't wait to see what they produce on Friday night.

"We need Watford, or Sunderland in the [play-off] semi-final, times 10. That's what we're going to need this year and I think everyone's ready to give that as well.

"After Chelsea, that was incredible. I've not seen that before, especially a team that's lost a game. The feelgood factor around the place is incredible. Everyone's together, everyone knows the challenge we've got, everyone knows it's going to be difficult, but everyone's with us and supporting us. We're going to need that."

Forward Cauley Woodrow, who scored in the Carabao Cup win over Gillingham on Tuesday, added: "This has got to be a fortress for us, we need to get points at home if we're going to do something this season. West Ham are coming here, we're going to make it really hard for them, and hopefully we can get our first three points going into the [international] break."