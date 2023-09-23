Former England and Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock has been discussing Nottingham Forest's "new options off the bench" on Final Score: "What Forest now have this season is options, and quality options off the bench to change the game.

"Elanga, Origi, Hudson-Odoi. You look at those players and think that they are able to go after a game and make a change and a difference.

"Credit to Steve Cooper, he made those changes and they got back into the game, albeit without getting a result."