'Forest showed new options off the bench'

Callum Hudson-Odoi of Nottingham Forest goes on the attack during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest at Etihad StadiumGetty Images

Former England and Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock has been discussing Nottingham Forest's "new options off the bench" on Final Score: "What Forest now have this season is options, and quality options off the bench to change the game.

"Elanga, Origi, Hudson-Odoi. You look at those players and think that they are able to go after a game and make a change and a difference.

"Credit to Steve Cooper, he made those changes and they got back into the game, albeit without getting a result."

