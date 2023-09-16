Newcastle have won eight of their last nine league games against Brentford (D1), keeping their first home clean sheet against the Bees since September 1947 with this win.

Brentford suffered their first defeat in eight Premier League games (W4 D3), ending the second-longest ongoing unbeaten run in the competition.

Newcastle's Callum Wilson has scored 15 of the 16 penalties he has taken in the Premier League (93.8%), with only Matthew Le Tissier (96.2), Danny Murphy (94.7) and James Beattie (94.1) netting a higher share among players to have taken as many as Wilson.