Transfer news: Out of favour Dier holds talk with Daniel Levy
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris faces a playing exile until January, as the 36-year-old France international has shown no inclination to leave the club despite Spurs receiving offers for the player. (Guardian), external
Meanwhile, Tottenham and England defender Eric Dier has held talks with chairman Daniel Levy after being frozen out by boss Ange Postecoglou. The 29-year-old has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. (Telegraph - subscription required), external