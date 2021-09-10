Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal)

Arsenal spent £16m to sign Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu from Serie A side Bologna.

The 22-year-old played 60 times in Italy's top flight, having previously had spells in Japan and Belgium.

He played about two-thirds of his games at Bologna as a right-back - although can also play in the centre. That gives him plenty of opportunity to get in the team currently bottom of the Premier League.

He had injury problems in Italy and only played nine minutes of club football this season after returning from the Olympics - but is expected to be in the Arsenal squad to face Norwich this weekend, a game featuring two teams without a point this season.

"We needed a full-back who could be very versatile, can play as a centre-back, can play in a back three," said boss Mikel Arteta. "Tomi has this capacity."

Find out who else made it onto our list of potential debutants this weekend