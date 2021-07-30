Tottenham are set to increase their bid for Argentina centre-back Cristian Romero after Atalanta turned down a player-swap deal from Barcelona for the 23-year-old. (SportItalia, via Mail)

Meanwhile, Spurs have told Celtic they will have to pay a £1m transfer fee for Joe Hart despite the 34-year-old goalkeeper being told he is not in Nuno Espirito Santo's plans this season. Tottenham are open to cutting a deal for the final year of his contract, worth £2.5m. (Daily Record)

