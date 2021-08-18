Southampton v Man Utd: Head-to-head stats
Southampton and Manchester United meet for the 45th time in the Premier League on Sunday. Here's what the stats show:
In their last league meeting in February, Manchester United inflicted a 9-0 defeat on Southampton, the joint-biggest Premier League victory in history, with the other two games also involving Man Utd and Saints: United beat Ipswich 9-0 in March 1995 and Southampton lost by the same scoreline to Leicester in October 2019.
Southampton are winless in 10 home league games against United - four draws, six losses - despite taking the lead in six of those games.
Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 26 away Premier League matches (W17 D9) and a win or draw here would see the Red Devils equal the longest away unbeaten in English top-flight history, set by Arsenal in a 27-game run between April 2003 and September 2004.