Newcastle v West Ham: Head-to-head stats

- This is the third time Newcastle United and West Ham have faced in their first Premier League matches of the season (previously 2002-03 and 2020-21). The only such fixture to be played more often in Premier League history is Newcastle vs Tottenham Hotspur (four).

- Since they returned to the Premier League in 2017-18, against no side have Newcastle United registered more league wins than West Ham (5, level with Southampton), completing a double over the Hammers last season.

- Newcastle beat West Ham in their opening Premier League match last season, winning 2-0 at London Stadium. The Magpies haven’t won on MD1 in consecutive Premier League seasons since beating Wigan Athletic in 2006-07 and Bolton Wanderers in 2007-08.