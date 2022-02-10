Roy Hodgson says the Watford fans “have a big role to play” as he prepares for his first home game as Hornets boss against Brighton.

The 74-year-old has sat in the away dugout at Vicarage Road on many occasions and is looking forward to the backing of the home crowd.

“It’s very reassuring to know that here the home fans really back their team and are behind them,” he said. “The fans have a really big role to play.”

Hodgson also believes the supporters will see his Watford team are fully committed to trying to stay in the Premier League, but does not think home form is vital.

“It’s too easy to say home games will decide it as that might not be the case,” he said. “Supporters will be happy if we’re picking up the points away from home.

“But one thing they won’t be able to criticise is our level of effort or commitment in the next few months. Whether the players always play as well as we would like, the desire and wanting to do the job will be there.

“I think our supporters will have enough common sense to be patient with us and give us the backing we need to do the job.”