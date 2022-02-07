West Ham 'fortunate to get through'

David Moyes admitted he "felt bad" for Kidderminster who were two minutes away from becoming the first sixth-tier side to knock out a team from the top division of English football in FA Cup history.

"They earned the right to get penalty kicks," said Moyes. "They deserve an awful lot of credit for the way they did their job."

Substitute Declan Rice scored in second-half stoppage time to force extra time before Jarrod Bowen netted the winner with virtually the last kick of the game.

"It didn't look like it was going to go our way," he said. "We were fortunate to get through."