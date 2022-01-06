Potter on January window, Kozlowski & West Brom
Brighton boss Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before his side travel to West Brom in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.
Here are the key lines:
Potter admits January is "difficult" but says the club has an "idea" of what they want to do in the transfer window. "You've always got to be aware of what's out there, but we've got a strategy."
He says Danny Welbeck's return is "important" for the squad and adds that Evan Ferguson is back in training. "As it stands, I'm happy with what we've got."
New signing Kacper Kozlowski is heading straight out on loan to Belgian club Royale Union St-Gilloise, owned by Seagulls chairman Tony Bloom. Potter says the Poland international is a "very, very talented young player" but that he needs to carry on playing throughout the season. "He's a modern-day midfield player, really good with the ball."
Says his side will have a "good go" at trying to beat West Brom. "We're in a good moment but I'm sure they'll want to progress too."