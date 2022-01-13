Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers showered praise on his patched-up team for their performance against Watford in the FA Cup last weekend, saying: "If Saturday had been my last game as a manager, I'd have been so happy."

As a result of Covid-19, injuries and players away at the Africa Cup of Nations, Rodgers was forced to name a host of young players in his squad but saw them run out comprehensive winners.

"I'm always optimistic when I put in young players because I feel they can do well but to to see them go and play like that was brilliant," he said.

"Apart from winning, my top priority is teaching and coaching and seeing young players develop.

"I gave them the opportunity against Watford and it gave me great joy to see how they took it."

