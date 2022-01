Liverpool host Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday, but who will make it into Jurgen Klopp's starting XI?

With key players Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane missing - who can break down Brentford?

It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your Reds team to face Brentford